Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $373,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

RTX stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

