Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000.

BNDX opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

