Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $111.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $112.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.