First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$42.33. First National Financial shares last traded at C$42.12, with a volume of 22,686 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.61.

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

Further Reading

