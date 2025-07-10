First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$42.33. First National Financial shares last traded at C$42.12, with a volume of 22,686 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.
First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.
