First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $12.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

