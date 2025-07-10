Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $35,563.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of FTGFF stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.
