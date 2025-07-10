Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.07 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a market capitalization of $265.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.