Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $144.59 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $341.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

