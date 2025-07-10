Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 470,439 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after buying an additional 232,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,868,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 75,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

