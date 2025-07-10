Financial Review: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) versus iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hoth Therapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 iTeos Therapeutics 0 6 1 0 2.14

Hoth Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.72%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 55.01%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.19 million ($1.14) -1.25 iTeos Therapeutics $35.00 million 11.19 -$134.41 million ($3.04) -3.37

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hoth Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoth Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A -109.18% -100.22% iTeos Therapeutics N/A -21.37% -18.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics beats iTeos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus, as well as a diagnostic device through a mobile device. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Virginia Commonwealth University; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

