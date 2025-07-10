Financial Review: Greenland Technologies (GTEC) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 18.78% 24.71% 11.71% Greenland Technologies Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenland Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $83.94 million $14.07 million 1.75 Greenland Technologies Competitors $3.79 billion $275.91 million 7.21

Volatility and Risk

Greenland Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greenland Technologies. Greenland Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenland Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

