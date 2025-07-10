Financial Review: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) vs. NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Transfer and NextDecade”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $82.67 billion 0.73 $4.45 billion $1.32 13.36 NextDecade N/A N/A -$61.75 million ($0.68) -13.24

Analyst Ratings

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than NextDecade. NextDecade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Energy Transfer and NextDecade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 1 12 0 2.92 NextDecade 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energy Transfer presently has a consensus price target of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. NextDecade has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Energy Transfer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than NextDecade.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and NextDecade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 5.88% 11.47% 3.88% NextDecade N/A -32.09% -8.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NextDecade shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NextDecade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Transfer has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextDecade has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats NextDecade on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. In addition, the company owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and transports and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. Further, it owns 5,700 miles of natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities; and other NGL storage assets and terminal. Additionally, the company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; owns and operates approximately 14,500 miles of crude oil trunk and gathering pipelines in the Southwest, Midcontinent, and Midwest United States; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum products. It also offers natural gas compression services; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

