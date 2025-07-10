Financial Review: Concrete Pumping (BBCP) vs. The Competition

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Concrete Pumping to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $425.87 million $16.21 million 30.82 Concrete Pumping Competitors $3.44 billion $263.08 million 29.85

Concrete Pumping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Pumping. Concrete Pumping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 3.57% 5.33% 1.73% Concrete Pumping Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Concrete Pumping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concrete Pumping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 2 1 0 2.33 Concrete Pumping Competitors 324 1120 1900 131 2.53

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Concrete Pumping’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concrete Pumping rivals beat Concrete Pumping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

