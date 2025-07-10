Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 171,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 102,211 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

