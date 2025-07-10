Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $22.82 Million Position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 631,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,820,000. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,041,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,575,000 after acquiring an additional 290,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 809,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,435,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

