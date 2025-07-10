Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

LMT stock opened at $463.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.92 and a 200-day moving average of $465.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.13.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.