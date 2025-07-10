Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 230,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

