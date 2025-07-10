Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 30 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in KLA by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $923.18 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $931.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $817.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.89.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

