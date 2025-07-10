Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 560.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,355,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $135.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

