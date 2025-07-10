Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLYG opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
