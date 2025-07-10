Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,587.54. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

