Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after buying an additional 75,324 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 182,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

