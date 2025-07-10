Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $318,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $76.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

