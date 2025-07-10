Financial Counselors Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

