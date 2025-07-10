Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 575 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.