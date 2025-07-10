Financial Contrast: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30% CompoSecure -15.36% -33.46% 29.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis and CompoSecure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion N/A $155.24 million $2.26 17.48 CompoSecure $420.57 million 3.52 -$53.72 million ($1.10) -13.15

Loomis has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Loomis has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Loomis and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00 CompoSecure 0 1 7 0 2.88

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Loomis.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Loomis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

