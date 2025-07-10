Financial Comparison: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Ituran Location and Control, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ituran Location and Control has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.04 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control $336.26 million 2.32 $53.65 million $2.78 14.14

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Ituran Location and Control”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 40.53, meaning that its share price is 3,953% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -113.40% N/A -83.69% Ituran Location and Control 16.35% 29.19% 16.95%

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

