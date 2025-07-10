Financial Analysis: HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) vs. Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HudBay Minerals and Lynas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HudBay Minerals $2.02 billion 2.08 $76.70 million $0.38 27.97 Lynas $303.78 million 16.78 $55.42 million N/A N/A

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lynas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HudBay Minerals and Lynas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HudBay Minerals 0 0 4 2 3.33 Lynas 0 1 0 0 2.00

HudBay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given HudBay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HudBay Minerals is more favorable than Lynas.

Profitability

This table compares HudBay Minerals and Lynas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HudBay Minerals 7.40% 8.17% 3.95% Lynas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Lynas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Lynas

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.