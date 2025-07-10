Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,360 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $145,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

