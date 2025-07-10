Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 239,372 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,976,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $124,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

