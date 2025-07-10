Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,229 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.81% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $112,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $86.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.