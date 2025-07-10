Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 643,199 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $99,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

CGMS stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

