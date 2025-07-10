Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $136.37 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $136,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $471.81 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.31 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

