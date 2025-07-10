Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $112,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $433.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day moving average is $380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $438.95. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

