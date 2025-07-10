Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $151,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,872,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.69.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

