Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $109,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $177.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

