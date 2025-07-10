Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 147,871 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,871 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $121,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

