Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Enovix announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enovix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after buying an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 675,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Enovix by 93.1% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 184,294 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

