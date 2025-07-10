Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) & Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Critical Analysis

Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER – Get Free Report) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 66.6, indicating that its stock price is 6,560% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrolux has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deer Consumer Products and Electrolux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electrolux 1 0 0 1 2.50

Profitability

Given Deer Consumer Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deer Consumer Products is more favorable than Electrolux.

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Electrolux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A Electrolux -0.09% -1.39% -0.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Electrolux”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrolux $12.88 billion 0.17 -$131.87 million ($0.09) -170.44

Deer Consumer Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrolux.

Summary

Deer Consumer Products beats Electrolux on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deer Consumer Products

Deer Consumer Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs. Deer Consumer Products also offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers, rice cookers, and toasters. The company sells its products to consumer product companies internationally; and to retail stores through agents in the People's Republic of China. It also operates as an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer. The company was formerly known as Tag Events Corp. and changed its name to Deer Consumer Products, Inc. in September 2008. Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

