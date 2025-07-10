Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO Sells $286,468.00 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $286,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,104.52. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.76. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 502,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

