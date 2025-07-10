Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares comprises 0.4% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $178.12 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $190.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.