Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $55,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

