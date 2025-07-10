Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

