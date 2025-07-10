Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,423,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,028,000 after acquiring an additional 154,726 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after acquiring an additional 577,114 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,506,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after acquiring an additional 137,438 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFUS opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

