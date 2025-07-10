DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.05. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. DHT’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $729,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 85.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 564,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 259,276 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHT by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,594 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

