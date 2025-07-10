Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $119.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

Shares of BWXT opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

