Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

