DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $107.65 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

