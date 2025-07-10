DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

