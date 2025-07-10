David Spector Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $504,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,239.24. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $491,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.